Chebanse Elementary second graders are looking forward to jobs where they can help others, be like their parents and enjoy what they do. They’re not all high paying jobs.
Owen Winkel likes to play video games, so therefore he wants to make video games. He said he’s going to really work hard on his math.
Emma Ducat had her dolls set up in a schoolhouse. “I like to play school,” she said.
Avon Brown was dressed as a police officer and he was passing out suckers. His mom, Charice Murry, said several family members are police officers and his dad is a corrections officer.
“He’s going to be a great police officer. He’s so caring,” she said of her son.
Kolton Martin wants to go into construction. His dad, Troy, is in construction and he’s in the military working as an engineer.
Layla Kinkin made her presentation about wanting to be an arborist. Her dad, Dan, said proudly, “That’s what I do.”
Kohlton Koloski likes to play football. He wants to be a football player.
“Most of them want to do what their parents do,” said one of the teachers, Michelle Cunningham, though police officer, firefighter, teacher and veterinarian are popular choices.
This is the fourth year the second grade teachers have set up this event, inviting the public, parents and schoolmates to walk around to look at their demonstrations and research. The students learn their information to give mini presentations to whomever walks up and asks.
Teacher Jolene Huddlestun said this project aligns with the grade’s curriculum, and it’s a great way for the students to research, write and give a speech.
The 2-3 week project is something the students are excited to prepare for, said Cunningham.