Scott Lane working to help keep the lights on

Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative welcomes journeyman lineman, Scott Lane. Lane recently joined the electric cooperative headquartered in Paxton, according to a news release. Lane brings twenty years of electrical contracting experience to Eastern Illini.
As a journeyman lineman, Lane will provide members with high quality, reliable electricity, to promptly determine the problem and restore the distribution and transmission system following interruptions of any kind; to construct new lines, overhead, underground, install transformers, substation equipment, and auxiliary equipment.
Lane is originally from the Bismarck and he and his wife, Tiffany, and sons, will be relocating to Paxton soon.
Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned business providing electric service to more than 13,000 meters in ten counties throughout east central Illinois. EIEC operates and maintains more than 4,500 miles of energized lines. Eastern Illini is member driven and community focused. Follow Eastern Illini on Facebook and visit www.eiec.org for more information.