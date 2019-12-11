Last Saturday, Santa Claus once again visited at the Crescent City Community Center and was able to visit with 55 local children. The event is sponsored by the village of Crescent City and Mark Rabe Construction. Those who helped were Judy Kilgore, Carolyn Rapp, Cathy Crego and Kim Rabe. Santa’s assistants were Brooklynn Rabe and Citori Jo Rabe.
A bake sale also took place during the event. Those who brought goodies to share as refreshments or to put on the sale included: Cindy Pufahl, Jean Herron, Malia Kollmann, Leigh Anna Benson, Stephanie Rippe, Colette Elliott, Chelsea Stanley, Megan Ceci, Cathy Crego and Gigi Grimm.
All visitors received a special bag of goodies from Santa and the Ryan and Candi Butzow family donated treat bags for all the visitors to enjoy.
Among Santa’s visitors were Emma Merrill, Lani Merrill and Kurtis Kohl, children of Jon and Brittney Kohl of Crescent City; Gabby Kohl, daughter of Jon Kohl and Gigi Grimm, and Graydon Young, son of Gigi Grimm and Brandon Young of Rankin; Annabeth, Avery and Rhys Elliott, children of Ryan and Stephanie Elliott of Crescent City, who was also accompanied by their grandmother, Colette Elliott; and Kaysen and Kambrie Medina, children of Anthony Medina and Leigh Anna Benson, also of Crescent City.
Others who visited with Santa were Kylie, Eli and Aurora Stanley, children of Anthony and Chelsea Stanley, Crescent City; Victoria and Evangeline Milk, daughters of Paul and Kelly Milk, Crescent City; Grace and Carter Robinson, children of Michael and Jeanna Robinson, Crescent City; Adley, daughter of Austin and Kenna Zirkle, Crescent City; and Citori Jo Rabe, daughter of Hans Rabe and Samantha Sansone, and Ember and Hadleigh Vanderwal, daughters of Cody Vanderwal and Samantha Sansone, Watseka.
Zayla Price, 3 months old, daughter of Elijah Price and Alexis Scheiwe, Watseka, made her first visit; Ava and Braxton, children of Dan and Kelly Grabow of Crescent City; Emma, daughter of Jody and Mallory Brown, who was also accompanied by her grandparents, Larry and Nancy Redeker, all of Crescent City; Adeline, daughter of Nick and Nicki Leveque of Danforth; and Madison and Hudson, children of Scott and Jenni McTaggart, who were also accompanied by their grandparents, Larry and Patty Mennenga, all of rural Gilman.
Santa also spent time with Trevor Martin, son of Jenna Brutlag; Jude and Penelope, children of Brock and Heather Johnson, Crescent City; Cooper DeLahr, son of Joshua DeLahr and Melissa McGary; Levi and Sam, sons of Calvin and Katie VanHoveln, Cissna Park, who were also accompanied by their grandmother, Deb Roselius of Crescent City; Harper, Seth and Briggs, children of Jeremy and Chelsea Wichtner, rural Gilman; Quinn and Vaughn, children of Ryan and Candi Butzow, Onarga; and Shayne Warren, son of Bridget McArtor, who was accompanied by his Grandmama Kelly McArtor.
Also visiting with Santa was Dean Wengert, son of Derek Wengert and Bre Daniell, Gilman, who was also accompanied by his grandmother, Tonia Wengert of Crescent City; Drake and Addison Rabe, children of Jesse Rabe and Courtney Zumwalt, all of Watseka; Westin, son of Dan and Linette Krumpe of Crescent City; Henry and Augie, sons of Joshua and Emily Schunke of Crescent City; and Emma and Elizabeth Hansen, children of the late Kevin and Adrian Hansen, who was accompanied by their uncle James Hansen, Cissna Park.
Visitors also included Hallie Cahoe and Waylon Rabe, children of Jesse Rabe and Stephanie Cahoe, Watseka – Waylon was the youngest visitor as he was not quite two weeks old at the time of the visit; Stephanie, Ashley and Hunter, children of James and Hilda Barnett of Watseka; and Bennett and Rowan, sons of Corey and Tori Legan of Cissna Park.
There were several drawings for various prizes, and the winners were: Skyler Norder, Penelope Johnson, Quinn Butzow, Citori Jo Rabe, Jeanna Robinson, Austin Zirkle, Hudson McTaggart, Kurtis Kohl, Evangeline Milk, Seth Wichtner and Cody Vanderwal.