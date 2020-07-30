Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride will swear in Associate Judge Michael Sabol as a Resident Circuit Judge of Iroquois County in the 21st Judicial Circuit on Aug. 3. The swearing in will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Courtroom 300 of the Kankakee County Courthouse.
Twenty-first Circuit Chief Judge Michael D. Kramer and the other judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit will be in attendance.
Sabol was appointed to fill the 21st Judicial Circuit vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James B. Kinzer on Aug. 2. The appointment will conclude Dec. 7 when the position will be filled by the November 2020 General Election. Sabol is running unopposed in the general election.
Sabol has served as associate judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit, Iroquois County, since September 2016, presiding over a wide variety of cases. From 2006 to 2016 he was an associate at Elliott & McClure, P.C., and then Godin, Denton & Elliott, P.C, and concurrently served as Iroquois County assistant public defender during this time. From 2002 to 2006 he was an assistant state’s attorney with the Iroquois County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The 21st Judicial Circuit presides over the counties or Iroquois and Kankakee.