Judge Michael Sabol was sworn in Monday as a resident circuit judge of Iroquois County in the Twenty-First Judicial Circuit.
He was appointed to fill the 21st Judicial Circuit vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James B. Kinzer Aug. 2.
Sabol’s appointment will end Dec. 7. The position will then be filled by the November General Election, for which Sabol is running unopposed.
Sabol has been an associate judge since September of 2016.
“Serving the citizens of Iroquois County as Associate Judge over the past four years has truly been an honor. The amount of support I have received from the community has been invaluable, which I am very appreciative, and grateful for. My early appointment as Iroquois County Resident Circuit Judge was made possible by this support, along with support from 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Michael Kramer, and Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride,” Sabol said in a written statement.
“Having the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Iroquois County, and all of the 21st Judicial Circuit is a pleasure. When I was sworn in as Associate Judge, I said I would work hard, listen to both sides, be fair, and treat those who appear in front of me with respect. I believe I have done that as an Associate Judge, and will continue to do so as a Circuit Judge. With my new role, I will often preside over more serious, complicated cases. Genuinely, I enjoy coming to work every day, and I am ready for the new challenges that await me.
“I look forward to working with the newly appointed Associate Judge, Kara Macz Bartucci. Not only is she qualified for this position, she has a good temperament, and exemplifies all the qualities you want a judge to possess. She is excited about serving as the new Associate Judge, and I am confident she will do a great job, and be an asset to our judicial system.”
Bartucci is to be sworn in Aug. 7.
Prior to becoming a judge, Sabol was an associate at Elliott & McClure, P.C. from 2006-16. He also was an associate with Godin, Denton & Elliott, P.C., and concurrently served as an assistant public defender in Iroquois County. He was an assistant states attorney in Iroquois County from 2002-06.