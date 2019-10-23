An Iroquois County associate judge has announced he is going to be running to fill a vacancy that will come up next year for Iroquois County resident circuit judge.
Michael Sabol said in a press release, “I want to take this opportunity to formally announce my candidacy as a Republican candidate for Iroquois County resident circuit judge to fill the vacancy rested by the upcoming retirement of Judge James Kinzer, who will be retiring next year.
“I am a former Iroquois County assistant state’s attorney, Iroquois County public defender, and was in private practice for several years with Elliott and McClure, which later became Godin, Denton and Elliott.
“While in private practice I reprinted clients in a variety of cases, including personal injury, criminal, probate, municipal law, family law and general civil litigation. While both a prosecutor and public defender I was involved in all aspects of criminal law, from juvenile cases to serious felony charges.
“Since August 2016 I have served as associate judge here in Iroquois County, where eI have handled just about every type of case that has been filed. I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Iroquois County and the entire 21st Judicial Circuit as circuit judge. I bethink the best experience and training to be circuit judge is the experience gained as an associate judge.”
Sabol resides in Watseka with his wife Crissy, a juvenile probation officer, and his two daughters, Kate, a third grader, and Alexis, a freshman at the University of Illinois.