A rural Watseka woman is vying for Ms. Health & Fitness and the public can help get here there.
People can log on to https://mshealthandfitness.com/2020/callyn-hahn to vote for Callyn Hahn. Voting in the first round ends July 30 and people can vote one time a day up until that time.
The daughter of Doug and Donna Hahn, Callyn is a 2006 graduate of Donovan High School.
Growing up she and brother Tyler worked on the family farm. They raised cattle. She was on the livestock judging team.
She moved to California four years, where she was a bikini competitor and did body building.
She started body building two years ago, she said. “I’ve always been a gym goer,” she said, though she says she as more of a person who would go to the gym just a couple of days a week.
“Living in California there are so many recreational activities,” she said.
She first started training in the physique style/bikini style conditioning and body shaping. As she progressed, she found a coach who worked with her as she competed. She reached national qualifications and then continued to work out, competing in Sacramento in November, where she placed first in her class.
She will be competing in the National Physique Committee (NPC) competition again this year and hopes to make it to the national competition in November.
Now living back in Illinois, she is working out at The Zone in Watseka, and would appreciate the votes for the Ms Health & Fitness title.
She is also very interested in nutritional.
“You need to fuel your body for success,” she said. Hahn said she finds it very important to educate people on nutrition, which isn’t the same for everyone. “Your body has a scientific card of how you burn carbs and fat,” she said.
The top 20 voting started July 20 and ends July 30. public voting will narrow the group down to the top 20 models.
The top15 voting starts July 30 and ends Aug. 6. That public voting will narrow the group to the top 15 models.
Top 10 voting runs Aug. 6-13, with public voting narrowing the group to the top 10 models. Top 5 voting then runs from Aug. 13-20, with public voting narrowing each group down to one winner, with a second place winner going in to the wildcard round. The voting continues through Oct, as the participants make it through the group winners category, wildcard round, quarter finals, semi finals and finals. Finals voting is from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8m, with the public voting for the winner of Ms. Health and Fitness, to be named Oct. 8.
The winner will receive the opportunity to be on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers and will receive $20,000.
Hahn hasn’t forgotten her agriculture roots. She said she will donate a portion to livestock shows and youth development, while using the rest to invest in her self and her health and fitness business. She said she really wants to help people be more fit and reach their own goals.