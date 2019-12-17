A residence in the Timber Lawn subdivision was a total loss in Sunday’s fire.
Ashkum fire chief Jeff Glenn said firefighters responded to the call at 210 S. Henry at 11 a.m.
When they got there “flames were coming out of the soffit under the roof”. He said there was a lot of fire, and inside there was a lot of heat, smoke and flame damage.
“It’s a total loss,” Glenn said.
He said it’s being investigated by the state fire marshal but it’s believed to have begun in the mechanical room of the building.
The home was owned by Derry Behm, who used it as a summer home. He was not home at the time.
Assisting the Ashkum Fire Department were Crescent-Iroquois and Danforth firefighters.