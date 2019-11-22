A rural Milford man’s bond was set at $50,000 with regard to an arson case that happened Nov. 21.
Olan E. Morris III was in court Friday afternoon before Judge James Kinzer,
Morris was charged with arson and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Iroquois County Assistant States Attorney Alex O’Brien said that the fire department was called to a home owned by Charles Decker at 1961 E 1100 North Road, which was being rented by Morris.
“The house was on fire, the second floor was completely on fire,” O’Brien said. “They go in and find Mr. Morris sitting in the bedroom with a shotgun. Apparently he’s in some phase of the up or down of methamphetamine use and is somewhat unresponsive.
“The firefighters of course back off when they see a guy with a gun. The sheriff’s department arrive and pull him out of this burning building. Apparently he had methamphetamine in his possession when they pulled him out.”
He was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for treatment. O’Brien said that Morris does not have a criminal history. “Very clearly he is the one who started this fire for whatever reason,” he said.
For hearing purposes Friday afternoon, Public Defender Samantha Dodds was representing Morris. She noted that Morris has a job and that he ale has a child that he supports, though he is not the custodial parent. Dodds said when she spoke with Morris “he said he only has $20.” She asked that he be let out on his own recognizances.
Kinzer said that Morris has shown a threat to the community and set the bond at $50,000 with 10 percent to apply.
The fire was at 1961 East 1100 North Road in rural Milford. The Milford Fire Department got the page at 6:17 p.m. when a passerby called about flames coming from the upstairs of the building, said fire chief Frank Hines. He said when they arrived the began paging other departments for additional help.
He said one of the firefighters made his way inside a first floor door, and it was barricaded. Another firefighter was outside looking a window and found Morris laying in bed with a shotgun, he said, before Morris, 33, noticed and started walking toward the window.
Hines said the firefighters “secured the department” at the scene, and waited for Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police to arrive to subdue Morris.
Sheriff’s deputies “made contact with the subject and safely removed him from the residence”, according to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s police report.
Hines said Milford EMTs took Morris to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for “cuts and superficial wounds”.
Firefighters were on the scene until a little after 10 p.m., Hines said.
The home is a total loss, with the upstairs gone from the structure, he said. “It would have been easier to fight if we hadn’t have had the delay.”
The fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal.
Assisting at the scene were the Milford Fire Department and Illinois State Police, and the fire departments of Woodland, Cissna Park, Sheldon and Stockland.
Morris will next be in court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 10.