Royal Neighbors of America, chapter 179, volunteered at the Annual Apple Fest at Watseka Rehab and Health Care Center on Sept. 7. RNA had a booth set up with giveaways and also information about its organization.
Mary Jean Hartlep and Deloris Morgan helped with judging at the apple bake off contest, and in the pie category Sarah McDaniel won first place with her pecan caramel pie. Morgan and McDaniel also donated snack and baked items for the bake sale table.
Royal Neighbors who participated in Apple Fest were: preseident Angie Hagan, program planner Sarah McDaniel, and members Luetta Buchann and Deloris Morgan.
Royal Neighbors of America provide women and their families membership benefits, insurance protection, financial advice, and opportunities for networking and giving back to their communities.