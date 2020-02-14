A Rossville man is in custody after leading police on a car chase and jumping in to the river in what police say was an escape attempt.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, Jeremiah Smith, 39, Rossville, was arrested Feb. 14 following a vehicle pursuit that started inside the city limits of Watseka.
The pursuit began after Iroquois County authorities were notified by Hoopeston Police about the theft. Deputies located the vehicle in question driving north on Route 1 towards Watseka.
The pursuit continued after Smith drove the stolen vehicle onto Township Road 165 northeast of Watseka and crashing the vehicle.
Police say he then fled the vehicle and jumped into the Iroquois River in an attempt to evade authorities. He was eventually pulled out of the river by officers and taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital.
Smith is charged with unlawful possess of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding and felony driving while license revoked.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on scene by Watseka Police and Illinois State Police.