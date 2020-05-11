Riverside Healthcare performed novel coronavirus, COVID-19, testing May 11 in Watseka.
There were 183 tests done in the drive-up testing area at the Riverside Healthcare parking lot.
"Because we now have the ability to result the COVID-19 tests in our hospital lab, it really gives us the ability to do more testing," said Carl Maronich, marketing direcotr, in an email.
"We have reached out to several communities, and will continue to do so, to provide tests to areas that have limited access. Because of the way this virus develops, testing those without symptoms is important. If they discover they are positive, they can then quarantine and keep from spreading the virus to others."
The hospital performed a similar testing day in Kankakee May 8.
Results from the testing are expected to be available to those tested in three business days, according to hospital information provided.