LODA — Loda Village Board members voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the rezoning of the former Loda Grade School building from residential (R1) to manufacturing (M2).
The building on Jefferson Street on the village’s north edge was purchased earlier this year by the Aardsma family, who planned to clean up the property, renovate the building over time and use it for two of their businesses.
The building is expected to be used as the shipping department for Mulberry Lane Farm and for labs and production for Aardsma Research & Publishing, the Aardsma family said.
The Aardsmas petitioned the village for the rezoning. The town’s zoning board later voted to recommend the rezoning be approved by the village board after no objections were made.
Other business
Also at this week’s village board meeting:
➜ Brent Sinn, owner of Murdock’s Place at 107 S. Oak St. in Loda, asked the board for permission to install two more video-gambling machines in his business, bringing the total number to six. The board voted unanimously to allow the two additional machines.
➜ The board voted unanimously to sign a contract from the Canadian National Railroad. The contract calls for the village to lease the railroad property for five years for a fee of $125.
➜ The board voted unanimously to sell the village’s old dump truck and plow as scrap to G&D Salvage in Loda. The decision was made to sell the equipment as scrap after no bids were received for its purchase.
➜ Resident D.R. “Hutch” Hutchinson asked the board if there was anything the village could do about the trains coming through town at night and blowing their horns. Hutchinson said that there are other towns up north that have signs posted not allowing trains’ horns to be blown, except at railroad crossings. In response, Village Board President Carol Arseneau and others said they had lived in Loda a long time and it never really bothered them. “So you can’t do anything?” Hutchinson asked. Arseneau then said that when she sends in the lease paperwork for the railroad property, she would ask who she could talk to about the issue and if the railroad can do anything to address it. Some board members, meanwhile, expressed concerns that someone could get hurt if the trains’ horns were not sounded any longer in town.
➜ ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that is contracted to maintain the water system in Loda, reported that a water meter had been installed at the local firehouse. ERH also reported that a water line extending from a catch basin in front of the firehouse did not appear to be connected. Arseneau said the village must fix the problem. She said the closest available hookup would be on the corner by the grain elevator across Washington Street. To fix the problem, the village would either have to cut through the road or bore under it. ERH gave Arseneau a cost estimate of about $2,000 to $3,000 to do the work. Arseneau said she would obtain more information for the next meeting.
➜ The board granted a resident a 50 percent discount on her water bill due to a leak.