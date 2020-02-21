What began has an online outreach group has now gotten local appeal. There’s an organization for veterans who have served in Desert Wars.
“Veterans from all eras are basically the same, they have specific ailments from their war, era, or time in service. Our veterans have fought through Mustard Gas, Agent Orange, Gulf war Syndrome, Burn pits, IEDS, Depleted Uranium and countless experimental injections. Every veteran has many things different, but in common, they have given a part of their life, soul, and body to defend our freedoms. If we can give a couple of hours where they can come together and relax a little, then our goal has been met,” said Michael Johnson.
Johnson, who lives in Sheldon, is a veteran of three branches of the military having served through the Cold War, war in the Middle East, Somalia and Bosnia. He enlisted in the Army in February of 1986 and he ended his service time as a Reservist in Afghanistan working in a hospital in Baghran until 2003.
He and fellow Navman, Dan Nelson, got an idea.
“This is a group started by two “Docs” who experienced the many gaps in the system and decided to act.
“An online outreach project began as “Illinois Veterans of Desert Storm”, after a few months, we decided it should include all veterans that have served since U.S. troops were sent to the region in 1990. Many thousands who began service in Desert Shield went on to Iraq and/or Afghanistan.
“Therefore, to match the new mission, the name was changed to the “Illinois Desert Warrior Project” , with a focus on informing, assisting, advocating for all veterans of what can be referred to as the Desert Wars Era. On Jan. 13, 2018, Illinois Veterans of Desert Wars was incorporated as a Not-For-Profit with the Illinois Secretary of State.
It’s is open to anyone who served since the first Gulf War in 1990.
There is no fee to join.
“This group is a stand-alone group. We are not part of any national organization,” said Johnson.
Currently just the people who started this organization are official members, he said.
A monthly pool tournament, put on at the Iroquois County Youth Center, allows veterans to congregate.
“The pool tournament is our starting point. We want veterans from all eras to come together and support each other. All the national organizations are bureaucracies, they have forms to fill out, dues to pay, and are very overwhelming to many vets. We want to be able to help fill in the gaps, give resource information, and help each other when we can.
“Our meetings are not formal. We hope to have a representative from the Iroquois County Veterans Commission present at most of our meeting. We come together once a month to shoot some pool, talk and be able to vent about our lives in a no pressure manner. Some of the best therapy for us has been just being able to talk with someone who has been in the same combat boots, just walked down a different path.
“Veterans of Desert Wars are falling through many gaps in the VA system. Many of our newer vets are raising families, working long hours and don’t know about their benefits or don’t have time for going to VA treatments, or money for private therapy, so we want to provide some type of recreation where we can let our guard down, because someone will have our backs for a couple of hours, playing pool.”