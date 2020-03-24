Representative Tom Bennett took an hour off his duties of helping members of the 106th district to discuss government on a somewhat subdued Liberty Day, accoridng to a news release.
Usually March 16 is an observance of Constitution Father, James Madison’s birthday. However the Wuhan virus dominated the Q and A session. Bennet had a lot of timely information about it and that can all be found on his newsletter at his website.
There was still time for the 7-8 grade students to find out what it’s like to be an Illinois representative. This was the last lesson that the St. Paul’s students will have in class for a while. Online learning and take home packets are the way their studies will continue for the near future.