Rep. Tom Bennett talks to the civics class at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Woodworth.

Representative Tom Bennett took an hour off his duties of helping members of the 106th district to discuss government on a somewhat subdued Liberty Day, accoridng to a news release.

Usually March 16 is an observance of Constitution Father, James Madison’s birthday. However the Wuhan virus dominated the Q and A session. Bennet had a lot of timely information about it and that can all be found on his newsletter at his website.

There was still time for the 7-8 grade students to find out what it’s like to be an Illinois representative. This was the last lesson that the St. Paul’s students will have in class for a while. Online learning and take home packets are the way their studies will continue for the near future.

