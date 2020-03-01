People are invited to join the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Iroquois and Ford County to Kick Off the 2020 Relay For Life season, according to information provided.
This year marks 20 years in Iroquois County with volunteers raising money to achieve a world without cancer.
The kickoff will be at the Watseka Community High School Cafeteria March 3.
The Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest peer-to-peer fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.
This year’s theme is Close the Curtain on Cancer.
The Relay For Life is an opportunity to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. Since 1985, Relay For Life events have raised nearly $6.5 billion for the American Cancer Society, according to the information provided.
ACS estimates that 1 out of 3 people in the US will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Funds raised at Relay For Life events help the ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research, and gives cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.
Locally people can join the Relay For Life movement in any of the following ways on March 3: attend the kickoff celebration, start or join a fundraising team, volunteer to help plan or organize the event, make a donation, invite a cancer survivor to be celebrated, or those who are survivors are invited to join the group.
To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org