The Iroquois West Raiders kept battling against the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils Aug. 30.
With a 71-3 loss, Raiders Coach Cam Stone said his team does battle and kept persevering through.
“That’s a very, very, very good football team we just played,” he said. “They are going to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“It’s just one of those things where we were hoping to get some young guys in and get some experience,” he said. “They basically are every starter is a senior and we seven or eight freshmen on either side of the ball.
“It’s one of those things where it’s a learning experience, keep your head up and try to learn from the game.”
Stone said the Raiders will now focus on the next game, and not dwell on this game.
“It’s one of those things, you kind of have a short memory,” he said. “We aren’t even going to watch the film of that game. We’re going to try to pull some teaching points and stuff, but tomorrow morning, 8:30, we are going to focus on Hoopeston and try to be ready for week two.”
The Raiders fans turned out for the game, and stayed until the end. That support is not lost on Stone and the team.
“That’s how it’s been in my five years here,” he said. “I’ve even the head coach, this is my second. It’s just one of those things that, win, lose or draw, our fans show up out in full force, get a pork chop sandwich and enjoy their night. It’s always appreciated no matter what, and hopefully they understand there’s some growing pains with this youthful team, but hopefully we’re going to make some strides and get better.”
The Raiders stands were filled with fans, and the concession stand did keep busy selling the pork burgers, pork chop sandwiches and jumbo hot dogs.
The band performed a couple of tunes for the audience at halftime, and the cheerleaders and mini cheerleaders performed for the audience at halftime also.
The Raiders will travel to Hoopeston to take on the Hoopeston/Armstrong Cornjerkers at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.