The IWCC Raider Rifle Club wrapped up it season with a busy two weeks practicing and traveling to matches.
On March 7th the Club participated in the Illinois Precision Rifle League (IPRL) Championship at Central Illinois Precision Shooting (CIPS) in Bloomington.
Blake Tammen, Adriana Schroeder, Emily Barbieri and Jeff Benz, IPRL postal-team members, fired the three-position match turning in a score of 2243 out of 2400. The IWCC team placed third in the IPRL just five points behind Quincy High School’s (QHS) first team and just six points behind St Louis University High School’s (SLUH) first place score of 2249. Four other four-person teams from Quincy, Marmion Academy, CIPS and SLUH finished with scores of 2167, 2155, 1633 and 1600 respectively. Adriana Schroeder placed third with a score of 572 out of 600, just seven points away from the top individual from QHS. The IPRL Championship was one of the tightest competitions in recent memory making for some proud coaches, parents and teammates.
In one of the largest away match efforts to date IWCC fielded 16 competitors for the March 29 NRA Sectional. Since the club’s home range has 10 firing points the Raider Rifle Club would like to thank CIPS for the equipment loans as well as allowing an entire IWCC relay on its 16 point range. The effort was rewarded with several medals and the IWCC shooters came close to sweeping the sporter category. Landon Shule won the Gold Medal in the sporter division with a score of 476/600. Aisleen Diaz, a senior and two-year member of the team, won the Silver Medal in the sporter division with a 459/600. IWCC team members flooded the field just outside the medals effectively representing 4th through 11th place in the competition. A sign of good things to come for the program. Senior Blake Tammen earned the Bronze Medal in the precision division with a score of 568/600.
The Club finished its season March 7 with a party at Pizza Palace that included some additional awards. In the digital-age shots that count as a ten can be scored to the first decimal place. Known as the Perfect-Ten Match close to absolute center are scored with an app from the International Shooting Sports Federation known as TargetScan. Perfect-Ten’s must be fired from the standing position on a record bull during the second half of the regular season. While numerous 10.7 and 10.8 shots were submitted Blake Tammen took first place with several 10.9s making him essentially untouchable by the time the competition ended. Blake also took first place in the “mad-minute” match while Lindsey Songer took second. Home and away match participants were honored during the pizza party. Earlier in the week, at Awards Night, Blake Tammen, Nik Hanson, Lindsey Songer and Aisleen Diaz received the Raider Award while Freddy Rodriguez received the most improved competitor award. The candy-crush match participants were recognized as well symbolizing a sweet end to another successful season.
Appreciation was expressed to the IW Booster Club for its support of the Pizza Party, IW administration for approving travel to St Louis University High School’s match where IWCC shot against 90 other competitors, bus drivers, long and short haul professionals, as well as all the parent-volunteers and parents who helped with matches and made the short hauls to and from practice.