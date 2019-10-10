Anthony and Deanna McIntyre of Gilman, are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rachael Marie, to Scott Wayne Tofari.
The bride-to-be is employed through Iroquois Special Education and has worked in the Iroquois West School District for the past eight years. In addition, she also coached youth league girls basketball and 7th grade girls basketball alongside Coach Ginger Meyer. She is the granddaughter of Cheryl Winn, and the late Duane Winn of Onarga.
The groom-elect is the son of the late Dennis W. Tofari Sr. and the late Barbara Geisler Tofari of Gilman. He has been employed at Armstrong Flooring for eight years and has served on the Gilman Fire Department for the past 10 years.
They both are active members and Youth Group Leaders at Life Church in Gilman. An April 18 wedding is being planned.