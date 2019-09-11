The public is invited to an open house to celebrate the 100th anniversary of American Legion Post 23.
This year is also the 100th anniversary of the national American Legion.
The open house will be from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 21, which is also the day of the Watseka Family Festival.
The open house will be at the Legion Home in Legion Park. While the festival activities will also be going on in there park that day, Legion member, Dr. A.J. Day, said that the Legion Home parking lot will be reserved for people attending the open house.
“We will have some scrapbooks on display and an exhibit of World War I memorabilia that was donated to the post by Charles Bauer, a veteran of World War I,” he said.
The exhibits will include the post’s charter and a scrap book of when the Legion Memorial was erected. There will also be trifold display boards that include a history of the national Americal Legion and the history of the local post.
Refreshments will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary. “There will be Legion members there in case anyone has questions,” he said.