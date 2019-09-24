The public is invited to join the Onarga Historical Society at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. Following a short business meeting, the OHS will present a program on the Blotcky Family and the Onarga Mercantile Store.
Sol Blotcky, at the age of sixteen, established himself in the mercantile business with a pack on his back in the rural districts of Iowa and at the same time, attended night classes in Des Moines, preparing himself to become a citizen of the United States.
Sol had traveled to the US from his place of birth, Pilviskiai, Russia Poland, near the German Border. Just six years later, Sol and his brother, Joe, had established their first mercantile store known as Blotcky Brothers and later several branch stores, throughout the state of Iowa. In the year, 1912, Sol, his wife, Annie, and children Byron and Sara, moved to Onarga where they established the Onarga Mercantile Co. This store, which was the largest mercantile store in Iroquois County, flourished from 1912 to 1959.
Please join the OHS to hear the stories of the Blotcky Family and the history of the Mercantile Store and how it served Onarga and the surrounding areas for 47 years. Everyone is welcome.