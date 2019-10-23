Fundraising is underway for the possibility of Wateska’s K9 unit.
Proposed earlier this month by Chief Jeremy Douglas and Officer Mark Harris, the Watseka City Council will meet to vote on the matter at 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Once established, officers say the dog and equipment will not cost the taxpayers. Fundraisers, possible grants and in-kind donations will pay for it.
In the meantime, the Wateska Police Department is in an online grant contest. The department with the most votes will be awarded an Aftermath K9 Grant.
Estimated cost for getting a K9 unit going in Watseka is about $60,000.
Should the Watseka Police Department be the recipient of the Aftermath K9 Grant, it would help with the expenses of getting the dog and equipment.
The grant program was established to “showcase, support and reward the unique contributions made by K0 units across the country and, indirectly, to recognize and support the communities…” served.
This grant contest will last until Nov. 3. People are asked to go to aftermath.com/k9-grat-midwest-2019 to vote. Click on the map to select Illinois and then find Watseka Police Department and vote. Voters can do so once every 24 hours. Following AftermathK9Grant on Instagram will earn extra points.
Along with the grant contest, a cash bash is being planned as a fundraiser at the Watseka Elks Club. That event will be Feb. 16. More information will follow, he said.
Having the K9 unit would be beneficial to the community in a number of ways, say police officers.
“The dog will hopefully help contradict the drugs that are going through the community right now,” Harris said. “That seems to be a concern with most of the citizens. And yes, we do have a big drug problem. We were finding ways to help contradict this problem and this was one of the ideas I came up with. “
Harris said that when they first started looking into the possibility a couple of months ago he began doing research on what it would take, where they could get a dog, and how it would be used.
“Another thing we believe it would help would be community relations,” he said, “as far as going to schools or Girl Scout troops or Boy Scout troops doing demonstrations with the dog, just to let every body know.”
He said this would help children see that police officers are nice and that they can go to the officers for help when needed.
“The dog we are looking at is trained on nine different narcotics,” he said. “He’s also trained on tracking and article search.”
The article search would include being able to find a person who is lost by an article of clothing, for example.
The dog could be used in other communities if needed, he said.
Part of the research Harris did was to find out about the care of the K9 dog. One important aspect of the care is keeping the nails trimmed so that they don’t tear up the inside of the squad car. Probably the most important part of the care, he said, is keeping the dog’s teeth brushed.
“That needs to happen at least once a week and then have it done by a veterinarian once a year. The reason for that is because of the bacteria that gets in their mouth. If it’s not taken care of it can cause kidney failure in the dog,” he said.
Maintenance also includes normal grooming, like brushing.
The dog would stay with Harris at his house. He has a garage that has heat in it and the kennel has suggested the department get an 8-foot by 4-foot by 6-foot welded wire kennel, which would go in the garage. The back yard is already fenced in, he said, so the dog would have room to get exercise in the yard.
“All the precautions that they (the kennel) wanted I already have done,” he said.
Harris said he will have to go through a month of training with the dog once the K9 unit is approved. Then, as long as they progress as the kennel wants the dog would be ready to go because the dog is already certified in Illinois.
Eight hours of continuing training is also required for the handler each month, he said.
Harris said it important that people know that the dog is not causing anything to the taxpayers.
“Everything is done through fundraising, donations and continuing care of the animal has been donated by a local veterinarian for care and Big R for food,” he said.
Harris said that the majority of people he has talked with have expressed support for Watseka getting the dog.