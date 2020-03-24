Watseka – The public forum scheduled for April 2 to present the City of Watseka’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan for review and comment has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Executive Oder 2020-10 which prohibits any gathering of more than 10 people through April 7, according to information from the city.
The Watseka Natural Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee has been conducting working meetings open to the public since October 2019. The Plan outlines projects and activities that can be implemented before natural hazard events occur to reduce injuries, fatalities and property damage.
A decision will be made in mid-April, with input from IEMA and FEMA, whether to reschedule the meeting or utilize an alternative format for the plan review and comment.