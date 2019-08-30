The Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will sponsor a price outlook meeting on Sept. 10, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Farm Bureau building in Gilman, according to a news release.
AgriVisor Manager Joe Camp will give the price outlook. Joe, a native of Paxton, offers grain marketing advice to producers in the Midwest and provides hedge recommendations and order execution as a Series 3 licensed broker. He is an analyst specializing in the grains and knowledgeable on matters influencing the other various financial markets. He can be heard regularly on the RFD Radio Network.
One Earth Energy’s Steve Kelly will also speak at the meeting. Steve has been the General Manager at One Earth since 2007. Before moving to One Earth, Steve was the General Manager at Alliance Grain headquartered in Gibson City. Steve will provide an update on the ethanol industry and give his prospective on the world commodity markets.
Reservations are not needed. For more information, contact the Farm Bureau office at 1-800-424-0756.