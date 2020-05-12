The Milford FFA had planned to have its annual FFA banquet in late March. Well, like everything else it was cancelled due to the pandemic, said Kevin Price, Milford FFA advisor, in a press release.
"This group of Milford FFA members has earned and deserves proper recognition for their outstanding achievement," he said.
"I am going to do my best to honor the highlights of the year."
Senior Awards:
* Star AgriScience and Co FFA President - Bailee Fanning - she won 5th High Individual Overall in Animal Science Research at the National FFA Convention.
Bailee also enjoyed Livestock Judging, Ag Sales, a trip to WLC and FFA Leadership Camp.
* Star Farmer and Co FFA President - Gracie Wagner- Gracie raises cattle and can be seen showing cattle at many county fairs. Gracie also served as the 2019-2020 Section 10 FFA Sentinel.Gracie enjoyed Livestock Judging, FFA Leadership Schools, and showing her cattle
* Star in Ag Placement and Milford FFA Sentinel - James Birch - James works at Shewami Golf Course and has had the opportunity to learn a lot about Turf Grass management. James also enjoyed Dairy Cattle Judging, Food Science, and Dairy Foods judging.
Other 2020 Milford FFA 4 year Seniors:
Janae Sparks - Milford FFA Alumni Representative
Jakki Mowery - Milford FFA Parliamentarian
Kaylee Warren - Milford FFA Corresponding Secretary
Maya McEwen - Milford FFA Historian
Klaytin Hunsinger - Milford FFA Corn Research Plot Host
Reyse Mussard - Milford FFA Four Year member
Samantha Conley - Milford FFA Four Year Member
Milford FFA Officer Plaques:
Seth Van Hoveln - Co Vice President
Caleb Van Hoveln- Co Vice President
Micah Sheridan - Secretary
CJ Van Hoveln - Treasurer
Jordin Lucht - Reporter
Cooper Frerichs - Chaplain
Milford FFA Proficiency Recognition Pins:
AgriScience Research - Animal Systems - Bailee Fanning
Beef Production - Entrepreneurship - Gracie Wagner
Diversified Crop Production - Caleb Van Hoveln
Environmental Science - Jarid Woodby
Fiber &/or Oil Crop Production - Seth Van Hoveln
Food Service - Alexis Vogel
Grain Production Placement - CJ Van Hoveln
Landscape Management - James Birch
Small Animal Care - Kaylee Warren
Swine Production Entrep. - Micah Sheridan
Turf Grass Mgt. - Cooper Frerichs
Milford FFA Chapter Farmer Degree recipients:
Jarid Woodby
Cheyenne Gray
Hether Gregory
Benjamin Jackson
Lindsey Janssen
Megan Mussard
Nick Warren
Jessica Hines
Ganner Hoekstra
Makayla Kuester
Jacob Nash
"This is a nice group of 2nd year Ag students that will be working towards their Proficiency Awards and State FFA Degrees coming up," he said.
Milford FFA Greenhand Degree Recipients:
Caiden Brassard - Star Greenhand
Kirstyn Lucht - Star Greenhand
Lydia Puetz - Star Greenhand
Luke Trumann - Star Greenhand
Salym Estes
Anna Hagan
Owen Halpin
Aria Leppard
Tevon Longest
Adin Portwood
Mia Siebert
Alissa Summers
Dalton Trumann
Brynlee Wright
"This was a wonderful group of young individuals that has a tremendous amount of talent and enthusiasm. The sky's the limit for this crew," Price said.
State FFA Degree recipient - Alexis Vogel. "Alexis earned her State FFA Degree working several hours at her grandfather's restaurant in Watseka," he said. "She was also my first Milford FFA member to use the new AET record books that are on an app and or the computer."
American FFA Degree candidates are Dylan Janssen and Andrew Ailey. "Both of these Milford FFA members will be recognized by the State FFA and National FFA Conventions whether they are virtual or live. This is the top of less than one percent of 750,000 FFA members in the Nation," Price said.
Honorary State FFA Degree recipient was Jon Mowery.
Honorary Chapter FFA Degree recipients for 2020 were:
Joe German - Milford FFA Alumni President
Justin Schroeder - Milford FFA Alumni Treasurer
Dexter Cheever - Milford FFA Alumni Vice President
Michelle Payne - Milford FFA Alumni and major helper for several events
Matt Tuttle - our first elected Milford FFA Alumni President
Outstanding Service Awards went to Tim Schaumburg and to Mrs. Lynn Price
A Milford FFA Appreciation award goes to Dr. Michele Lindenmeyer.
"The Milford FFA also would like to say "Thank you" to all of the Senior Class of 2020 parents and guardians. Your support and love throughout these 4 years has been appreciated.
And finally, to the Milford FFA supporters, businesses, farmers, seed dealers, and friends of the FFA- we would like to say a very heartfelt, and humble "Thank you" for all of your continued support.
"As the Milford FFA Advisor of the Milford FFA Chapter for the past 34 years, it has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the Milford Area Public Schools," Price said. " I have been blessed to teach some really outstanding students, and the joy of watching them learn and grow has been an awesome experience. Some students learn from their failures and turn it into success, those moments in life are priceless.
" I will conclude with remembering these 6 simple things in life: Be Kind, Be Honest, and Be Prompt.
" Do the Right thing, Do the best you can, and always show people you care.
"Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and I wish each of you the best of success in your future endeavors. Thank you for your continued support," Price said.