Milford FFA

Milford FFA Advisor Kevin Price recently talked about the group's accomplishments this year.

 Photo contributed

The Milford FFA had planned to have its annual FFA banquet in late March. Well, like everything else it was cancelled due to the pandemic, said Kevin Price, Milford FFA advisor, in a press release.

"This group of Milford FFA members has earned and deserves proper recognition for their outstanding achievement," he said.

"I am going to do my best to honor the highlights of the year."

Senior Awards:

* Star AgriScience and Co FFA President - Bailee Fanning - she won 5th High Individual Overall in Animal Science Research at the National FFA Convention.

Bailee also enjoyed Livestock Judging, Ag Sales, a trip to WLC and FFA Leadership Camp.

* Star Farmer and Co FFA President - Gracie Wagner- Gracie raises cattle and can be seen showing cattle at many county fairs. Gracie also served as the 2019-2020 Section 10 FFA Sentinel.Gracie enjoyed Livestock Judging, FFA Leadership Schools, and showing her cattle

* Star in Ag Placement and Milford FFA Sentinel - James Birch - James works at Shewami Golf Course and has had the opportunity to learn a lot about Turf Grass management. James also enjoyed Dairy Cattle Judging, Food Science, and Dairy Foods judging.

Other 2020 Milford FFA 4 year Seniors:

Janae Sparks - Milford FFA Alumni Representative

Jakki Mowery - Milford FFA Parliamentarian

Kaylee Warren - Milford FFA Corresponding Secretary

Maya McEwen - Milford FFA Historian

Klaytin Hunsinger - Milford FFA Corn Research Plot Host

Reyse Mussard - Milford FFA Four Year member

Samantha Conley - Milford FFA Four Year Member

Milford FFA Officer Plaques:

Seth Van Hoveln - Co Vice President

Caleb Van Hoveln- Co Vice President

Micah Sheridan - Secretary

CJ Van Hoveln - Treasurer

Jordin Lucht - Reporter

Cooper Frerichs - Chaplain

Milford FFA Proficiency Recognition Pins:

AgriScience Research - Animal Systems - Bailee Fanning

Beef Production - Entrepreneurship - Gracie Wagner

Diversified Crop Production - Caleb Van Hoveln

Environmental Science - Jarid Woodby

Fiber &/or Oil Crop Production - Seth Van Hoveln

Food Service - Alexis Vogel

Grain Production Placement - CJ Van Hoveln

Landscape Management - James Birch

Small Animal Care - Kaylee Warren

Swine Production Entrep. - Micah Sheridan

Turf Grass Mgt. - Cooper Frerichs

Milford FFA Chapter Farmer Degree recipients:

Jarid Woodby

Cheyenne Gray

Hether Gregory

Benjamin Jackson

Lindsey Janssen

Megan Mussard

Nick Warren

Jessica Hines

Ganner Hoekstra

Makayla Kuester

Jacob Nash

"This is a nice group of 2nd year Ag students that will be working towards their Proficiency Awards and State FFA Degrees coming up," he said.

Milford FFA Greenhand Degree Recipients:

Caiden Brassard - Star Greenhand

Kirstyn Lucht - Star Greenhand

Lydia Puetz - Star Greenhand

Luke Trumann - Star Greenhand

Salym Estes

Anna Hagan

Owen Halpin

Aria Leppard

Tevon Longest

Adin Portwood

Mia Siebert

Alissa Summers

Dalton Trumann

Brynlee Wright

"This was a wonderful group of young individuals that has a tremendous amount of talent and enthusiasm. The sky's the limit for this crew," Price said.

State FFA Degree recipient - Alexis Vogel. "Alexis earned her State FFA Degree working several hours at her grandfather's restaurant in Watseka," he said. "She was also my first Milford FFA member to use the new AET record books that are on an app and or the computer."

American FFA Degree candidates are Dylan Janssen and Andrew Ailey. "Both of these Milford FFA members will be recognized by the State FFA and National FFA Conventions whether they are virtual or live. This is the top of less than one percent of 750,000 FFA members in the Nation," Price said.

Honorary State FFA Degree recipient was Jon Mowery.

Honorary Chapter FFA Degree recipients for 2020 were:

Joe German - Milford FFA Alumni President

Justin Schroeder - Milford FFA Alumni Treasurer

Dexter Cheever - Milford FFA Alumni Vice President

Michelle Payne - Milford FFA Alumni and major helper for several events

Matt Tuttle - our first elected Milford FFA Alumni President

Outstanding Service Awards went to Tim Schaumburg and to Mrs. Lynn Price

A Milford FFA Appreciation award goes to Dr. Michele Lindenmeyer.

"The Milford FFA also would like to say "Thank you" to all of the Senior Class of 2020 parents and guardians. Your support and love throughout these 4 years has been appreciated.

And finally, to the Milford FFA supporters, businesses, farmers, seed dealers, and friends of the FFA- we would like to say a very heartfelt, and humble "Thank you" for all of your continued support.

"As the Milford FFA Advisor of the Milford FFA Chapter for the past 34 years, it has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the Milford Area Public Schools," Price said. " I have been blessed to teach some really outstanding students, and the joy of watching them learn and grow has been an awesome experience. Some students learn from their failures and turn it into success, those moments in life are priceless.

" I will conclude with remembering these 6 simple things in life: Be Kind, Be Honest, and Be Prompt.

" Do the Right thing, Do the best you can, and always show people you care.

"Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and I wish each of you the best of success in your future endeavors. Thank you for your continued support," Price said.