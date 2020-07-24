Ladies group

Suzie Barragree, Jean Yates, Donna Leonard, Mary Williams, Jan Hansen and Carolyn Cottrell display some of the items that will be available at the sale.

 Photo contributed

The ladies of the First Presbyterian Church in Watseka are getting ready for their annual rummage sale.

The sale will be from noon-6 p.m. July 31 and 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 1.

The bag sale will be from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 1.