It’s time for Prairieview Lutheran Home's annual Fall Festival.
The highlight of the event is always seeing the handmade quilts up for auction, and bidding on them, said Lisa Kleinert, marketing/outreach with Prairieview.
“There’s always so many amazing, beautiful quilts. There’s so much time and effort spent on these timeless pieces,” she said. This year there’s expected to be about 25 to be auctioned off at 3 p.m. Saturday.
But, she said, “There’s a lot of new things with this festival this year.”
There’s a goal of making it more of a family affair. There will be a petting zoo, face painting and bubbles area set up. The Slow Boys should make a ride there, as well.
This is the second year for its 5K, Kleinert said. The walk/run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.
“There’s a lot of family members running in memory of a loved one.
“This is growing for us and that’s great,” she said.
The opening ceremony for the event in Danforth will be at 10:45 a.m. Friday. The Woodworth Fish Fry will begin at 11.
St. John’s Chime Choir will be on stage at 1 p.m. and Christ Lutheran High School will take the stage at 1:30 p.m.
Bingo will begin at 2 p.m.
Woodworth Fish Fry will begin again at 4 p.m.
At 4:15 p.m. Singing Pastors will be on stage.
Natural High will perform at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will start with the food truck serving breakfast for the 8 a.m. 5K.
The petting zoo will be set up at 9:30 a.m.
Pork burgers will begin being grilled at 11 a.m.
Kleinert noted that both days will have hot dogs and hamburgers to go along with the foods.
Bingo will start again at 11 a.m.
Joyful Bubbles sets up at noon.
Rick and Friends will be ready at 12:45 p.m.
The quilt auction i set for 3 p.m.
Grilled pork chops will be served at 4 p.m.
Taste of Silhouettes will perform at 4:15 p.m.
Both days will have silent auction and booths, hand crafted items, books, jewelry, baked goods, pumpkins, mums, plants, produce, honey and more.
The money raised from this event will go toward the renovation of the dining room inside the Prairieview facility, which they’re hoping to start this fall, said Kleinert.