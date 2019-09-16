Watseka Public Library is hosting “Prairie Pioneers: Life as Laura Ingalls Wilder Knew It” from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 26, according to a news release. This activity program for ages 5-12 will include an introduction to prairie life by storyteller Robin Shuda, acting as Laura. No sign-up is needed.
There will be crafts, games, butter making, musical activities, and more. The activities will be related to those done in the 1870a and 1880s, the time represented in Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books. Retired elementary music teacher, Velanne Gocken, is planning musical activities, along with violin music played by Debi Custer.
Elementary-aged American children may best know about pioneer life by reading the “Little House” books of Laura Ingalls Wilder. This series of historical fiction books for children was based on her childhood in a pioneer family. Children who attend the program will be given a chance to win a “Little House” paperback book.