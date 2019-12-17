COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Connor F. Wallace, 27, Watseka, Dec. 13. According to police reports he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested John E. Sauer, 62, Wellington, Dec. 14. According to police reports he was wanted on an outstanding Mason County warrant charging him with theft. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Dec. 11 at the intersection of County Road 3100 North and Old Route 45. According to police reports a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile was attempting to negotiate an eastbound turn onto 3100 North when he lost control on the icy roadway. The juvenile struck a vehicle driven by Francis W. Gullquist, 76, Ashkum, that was stopped at the marked intersection on 3100 North. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident Dec. 11 at the intersection of County Road 2600 North and 2900 East. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Adam J. Boget, 50, Rensselear, Indiana, was traveling west on 2600 North when he lost control on the snow-covered roadway. Boget proceeded through the intersection and slid in front of a southbound tractor trailer driven by Dallis M. Funk, 65, Milford. Funk then struck the rear of Boget causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
CITY
Watseka
December 12: Watseka Police arrested Phillip E. Oneill, 37, Watseka, at 8:38 p.m. for battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Dec. 13: Watseka Police responded to suspicious circumstances at 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of West Pleasant. Complaint unfounded.
Watseka Police responded to a false alarm at the driver’s license facility at 9:17 a.m.
Watseka Police responded in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street at 10:08 a.m. for trespassing. No arrest was made.
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident in the 800 block of West Lafayette Street at 10:22 a.m. Involved were Andrew Peters of Crescent City and Kenneth Kiger of Oakwood. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Eighth Street at 3:14 p.m. Incident cleared by issuing warnings.
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident at Casey’s General Store at 4:50 .m. Raven Satkoski of Milford backed into a parked vehicle. No injuries and no citations were issued.
Watseka Police responded in the 200 block of South Second Street for electronic threats at 6:07 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted an individual with a child locked in a vehicle at 6:52 p.m. It was cleared without incident.
Watseka Police responded to Casey’s General Store for an intoxicated person at 8:36 p.m.
Dec. 14: Watseka Police conducted checks on local establishments between the hours of 12:28-1 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 100 block of North Sixth Street at 12:57 a.m. The individual was transported to a local hospital.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person call in the 100 block of East Sheridan at 3:08 a.m. The parties involved agreed to separate.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance call on West Creekside Court at 12:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a false alarm at Watseka Express Lube at at 10:34 p.m.
Dec. 15: Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of West North Street at 4:41 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 300 block of West Oak Street at 9:15 a.m. At 9:41 a.m. police located the vehicle in the 400 block of West North Street. The vehicle was turned over to the owner.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of West Pleasant at 10:57 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Kelly Williams, Watseka, for improper use of registration at 3:20 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 700 block of West Walnut Street.
Dec. 16: Watseka Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of East Ash Street at 1:07 a.m. The incident was cleared, and individual was transported to hospital for possible suicidal subject.
Watseka Police stopped 10 different motorists and gave them warnings for equipment, lane usage, no front license plate, obstructed license plate and for operation without headlights when required between Dec. 12-16.
Watseka Police cited Roscoe J. Durflinger, 30, Watseka, at 8:18 a.m. for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, suspended revoked driver’s license, and for disobeying a stop sign. He was released on an I-bond.
STATE
Accident: Illinois State Police responded to a fatal car versus semi accident at 5:24 a.m. Dec. 17. Preliminary investigation shows Terry A. Rosenthal, 64, Gardner, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt on Route 113 at approximately 3900W. The 2013 Freightliner semi with a trailer, driven by Jimmy Allen, 49, Angelton, Texas, was traveling westbound at the same location. The Chevrolet went off the roadway and into the ditch, then overcorrected and came back onto the roadway and into the path of the semi. The semi struck the car, and Rosenthal was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.