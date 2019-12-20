CITY
Watseka
Dec. 16
Watseka Police investigated a possible DUI in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 9:55 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 10:43 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Clarence Avenue at 5:59 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Bell Road at 8:09 p.m. The driver was given a warning for no valid registration.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of West North at 8:42 p.m.
Dec. 17
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:42 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Hickory at 5:04 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of East Oak at 11:28 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Elm at 7:15 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Dec. 18
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of West North at 10:17 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 3:33 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a hit and run accident in the 200 block of East Fairman at 4:23 p.m. According to police reports a parked vehicle belonging to EAN Holdings was struck by an unknown vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the 100 block of North Madison at 4:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of North Sixth at 5:01 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 800 block of East Locust at 9:20 p.m.
Dec. 19
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to vehicle in the 500 block of West Pleasant at 7:24 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of Old US 24 at 12:44 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of North Monroe at 1:01 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Eighth at 5:19 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 6:14 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 10:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 10:36 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of Belmont at 11 p.m. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Dec. 20
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 black of East Walnut at 12:11 a.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 12:21 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Park at 1:08 a.m.