CITY
Watseka
Jan. 1 — Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of East Cherry at 10:39 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 200 block of South Second at 12:30 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of West North at 12:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of East Walnut at 1:06 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of East Walnut at 1:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of North Fifth at 2:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9–1 hang up in the 200 block of North Fifth at 2:29 p.m.
Jan. 2 — Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 100 block of West Walnut at 9:40 a.m. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Judy C. Bailey, 60, Ashkum, was turning and did not see a vehicle driven by Nicholas D. Gryczewski, 23, Watseka, who was also turning, causing the Bailey vehicle to strike the Gryczewski vehicle. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Fifth at 3:27 p.m.
Watseka Police cited David A. Deaton, 42, Watseka, for having no valid driver’s license in the 200 block of West Cherry at 4:57 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:18 p.m. The driver was given a warning for no taillights.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 6:01 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 700 block of Raymond Road at 8:11 p.m.