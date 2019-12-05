CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 11:08 a.m. on Dec. 2.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 700 block of Raymond Rd. at 2:06 on Dec. 2. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Savannah J. Harwood, 21, Watseka, was backing into a parking spot when she struck a parked vehicle belonging to Jennifer L. Shipley, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at over $1,500.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of E. Walnut at 3:57 p.m. on Dec. 2. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of S. Second at 4:39 p.m. on Dec. 2. The driver was given a warning for a headlight out.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N. Sixth at 5:36 on Dec. 2. The driver was given a warning for no headlight for no front license plate.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. Fifth at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 2. The driver was given a warning for driving without headlights when required.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of S. Fifth at 1:46 a.m. on Dec. 3. The driver was given a warning for expired registration.
Watseka Police cited Carl E. Turner, 64, Watseka, in the 900 block of E. Locust for illegal burning.
Watseka Police arrested David W. Richmond, 28, Watseka, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 1:24 p.m. on Dec. 3. Richmond was charged with violation of an order of protection and possession of a hypodermic needle. Richmond was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police arrested Heather J. Brewer, 23, Watseka, in the 1700 block of E. Walnut at 1:24 p.m. on Dec. 3. Brewer was charged with violation of an order of protection. Brewer was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 900 block of E. Cherry at 2:48 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of E. Hickory at 3:26 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Watseka Police cited Raymond C. Cook, 44, Watseka, in the 300 block of W. Walnut at 5:48 p.m. on Dec. 3. Cook was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Cook posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E. Elm at 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 3. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop of E. Walnut at 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 3. The driver was given a warning for improper lane use.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of E. Walnut at 7:48 p.m. on Dec. 3. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of W. Walnut at 8:12 p.m. on Dec 3. The driver was given a warning for a headlight out.
Watseka Police arrested Ronald H. Hotler, 69, Watseka, in the 100 block of W. Oak at 8:47 p.m. Dec. 3. Hotler was charged with driving while license revoked and illegal transportation of alcohol. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of West Walnut at 8:52 p.m. Dec. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of West Park Avenue at 10:26 p.m. Dec. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 900 block of North Jefferson at 12:02 a.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 500 block of South Tenth at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police cited Carl E. Turner, 64, Watseka, in the 900 block of East Locust for illegal burning on Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 500 block of of East oak at 3:42 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 200 block of West Hickory at 6:16 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 200 block of West Hickory at 6:18 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 200 block of West Hickory at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 200 block of West Hickory at 6:31 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of East Ash at 6:49 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:50 p.m. Dec. 4. The driver was given a warning for a headlight out.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 7:31 p.m. Dec. 4. The driving was given a warning for a headlight out.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of North Market at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:43 p.m. Dec. 4.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Fleming at 11:29 p.m. Dec. 4. The driver was given a warning for a broken taillight.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Walnut at 12:14 a.m. Dec. 5. The driving was given a warning for a headlight out.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 12:54 a.m. Dec. 5.
Watseka Police arrested Darci L. Allen, 40, Watseka, in the 100 block of East Walnut at 1:47 a.m. Dec. 5. She was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 4 a.m. Dec. 5. The driving was given a warning for one headlight.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Walnut at 4:36 a.m. Dec. 5. The driving was given a warning for one taillight.