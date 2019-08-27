COUNTY
On Aug. 23 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dan Muller, 50, Goodwine. According to police reports, he was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging him with contempt of court. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On Aug. 23 Anthony Goodrich, 30, Ashkum, turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail. According to police reports, he was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant, charging him with mob action and battery. He would post the required bond and be released.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 25
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of North Second at 1:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 400 block of South Fourth at 5:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of North Market at 6:20 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 7:01 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 700 block of East Grant at 8:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of West North at 10:10 p.m.
Aug. 26
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of East Fairman at 10:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hitchhiker in the 300 block of East Lincoln at 2:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of East Walnut at 5:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of West Oak at 7:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Second at 7:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a noise complaint in the 300 block of North Eighth at 8:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of East Oak at 11:16 p.m.