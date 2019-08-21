CITY
Watseka
Aug. 19
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of West Hickory at 8:42 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 10:30 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of North Fifth Street at 2:08 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of North Fifth at 2:49 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 600 block of North Market at 3:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Chicago at 5:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Eighth at 6:20 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1000 block of West Newell at 6:50 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 300 block of West Victory at 7:07 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of North Fourth at 8:40 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary attempt in the 800 block of South Fourth at 11:41 p.m.
Aug. 20
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of Veteran’s Parkway at 3:20 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Nicholas J. Stammels, 20, Goodwine, was backing from a parking spot when he struck a parked vehicle belonging to William A. Clay, Kentland. No injuries were reported and no citation were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police investigated a reckless driver on Route 24 at 7:22 a.m.
Watseka Police arrested Jeremy J. Laired, 39, Watseka, in the 200 block of North Fourth Street at 10:43 a.m. He was arrested after he was stopped for driving while suspended and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail. Once at the jail, police located suspected heroin and methamphetamine on his person. He was then charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and bringing contraband into a penal institution. He is being held at the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal control complaint in the 700 block of East Ash at 11:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal control complaint in the 900 block of South Belmont at 4 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 5:03 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal control complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Walnut at 7:25 p.m.
Aug. 21
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious person in the 500 block of North Fifth at 4:59 a.m.