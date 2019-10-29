STATE
Illinois State Police investigated a two-vehicle accident. According to police reports, the preliminary investigation has indicated a 2012 Ford Expedition, driven by Melissa J. Simpson, 53, Moment, was traveling westbound on Route 17 at 3000 East Road. The 2018 Dodge Journey, driven by Kim L. Lowborn, 54, St. Anne, was traveling eastbound on Route 1700 at 3000 East Road. At the intersection, the Ford turned in front of the Doge, causing the Dodge to strike the Ford. The drivers of both vehicle, as well as a passenger in the Ford, Virginia L. Regnier, 84, Kankakee, were transported to local hospitals with injuries. Simpson was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left.
CITY
Watseka
Oct. 24
Watseka Police responded to a disabled vehicle in the 800 block of West Walnut at 7:05 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry at 9:52 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Cherry at 10:06 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of West Locust at 10:53 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 800 block of North Virginia at 12:18 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:01 p.m.
Watseka Police cited Erika Orcutt, 33, Woodland, at 3:38 p.m. Orcutt was cited for driving while her license was suspended. She posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of North Market at 3:44 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of East Locust at 4:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of West Cherry at 4:30 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:46 p.m. The driver was given a warning for a tinted license plate cover.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 5:18 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Corbin L. Poole, 20, Battle Ground, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Walnut when he struck a vehicle that had sopped in traffic, driven by Russella J. Foster, 61, Paxton. No injuries were reported an no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Oak at 5:49 p.m. The driver was given a warning for faulty taillights.
Oct. 25
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of West Walnut at 7:41 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of East Creekside Court at 9:10 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Locust at 10:59 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver on Route 1 at 3:26 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Cheryl Suchoski, 57, Watseka, in the 299 block of East Hickory at 4:40 p.m. on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with a writ of body attachment. Suchoski was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Locust at 4:46 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:37 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speeding.
Oct. 26
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut at 12:41 a.m. The driver was given a warning for driving without headlights.
Watseka Police investigated a possible DUI in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:37 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Sixth at 9:50 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 500 block of South Third at 6:22 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 6:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a battery in the 200 block of South Yount Avenue at 7:53 p.m.
Oct. 27
Watseka Police responded to a report of a burglary attempt in the 500 block of North Second at 3:30 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a civil disturbance in the 800 block of North Virginia at 12:46 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Tamie R. Burnside, 39, Hoopeston, in the 400 block of South Cips Street at 2:42 p.m. Burnside was wanted on a Vermilion County warrant charing her with failure to appear on a charge of driving while her license was suspended. Once at the Iroquois County Jail what is believed to be heroin was found on her person, along with a pipe. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burnside is being held at the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of East Ash at 2:44 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of East Locust at 6:38 p.m.
Oct. 28
Watseka Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of East Fairman at 2:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Hickory at 11:14 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a threat in the 400 block of North Fifth at 4:35 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 10 block of West Walnut at 5:15 p.m. According to police reports a vehicle driven by Jesus C. Villagomez, 32, Watseka, was driving through the parking lot and misjudged the distance between the loading dock and a parked vehicle. He then truck the vehicle belonging to Terri L. Anderson, Kentland, Indiana. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of North Third at 6:22 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 6:59 p.m.