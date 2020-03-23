PAXTON
Paxton Police arrested Nicholas A. Sorbas, 33, Hobart, Indiana, at 5:02 a.m. March 11. According to police reports, a passing motorists let police know of a man breaking into a vending machine at 149 N. Railroad. When police arrived, the subject fled, but he was quickly located and obtained by police. Sorbas was charged with theft from a coin operated machine, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage to property. He was also a suspect in several similar break ins in Iroquois County that evening.
WATSEKA
March 18 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Elm at 11:08 a.m. The driver was given a warning for a lane violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 100 block of East Elm at 1:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Ash at 3:34 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of North Second at 4:28 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Oak at 4:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:42 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in 100 block of Hubbard Court at 7:14 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 9:10 p.m. The driver was given a warning for cell phone use.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of West Oak at 11:37 p.m.
March 19 — Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of North Fourth at 12:35 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of improper parking in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Walnut at 6:27 p.m.
March 20 — Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Walnut at 5:57 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Walnut at 7:39 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of West Park at 12:52 p.m. Once police arrived and investigated the complaint of domestic battery, they arrested James L. Davenport, 35, Donovan. Davenport was found to be in possession of suspected meth and was arrested and transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 4:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 500 block of South Fifth at 5:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of North Veteran’s Parkway at 5:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of East Walnut at 5:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of North Third at 6:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 600 block of South Third at 8:46 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of North Market at 9:08 p.m.
March 21 — Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 400 block of North Market at 8:47 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 800 block of North Virginia at 7:09 p.m.
March 22 — Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Sycamore at 10:04 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of West Walnut at 9:44 p.m.