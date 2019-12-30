CITY
Watseka
Dec. 28 — Watseka Police responded to possible trespassers in the 500 block of South Second Street at 8:50 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 800 block of North Virginia at 9:41 a.m. in reference to a suicidal subject.
Watseka Police responded to a burglar alarm at a residence in the 500 block of East Elm at 9:57 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a burglar alarm at a business in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 11:22 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Walnut at 4:30 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 8:33 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut at 8:45 p.m. A verbal warning for improper lighting was given.
Watseka Police cited Hermilo Rodriguez-Aguirre, 63, Watseka, in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:12 p.m. for driving while his license was suspended. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East North Street at 9:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a complaint of underage drinking in the 800 block of North Virginia at 11:45 p.m. The complaint was deemed to be false.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at North and Wabash at 11:09 p.m. A verbal warning for improper lighting was given.
Dec. 29 — Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 500 block of West Walnut at 12:48 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 200 block of South Third at 9:52 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of East Elm at 10:41 a.m. in reference to criminal damage to a vehicle.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of East Ash at 12:19 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a child with an unknown medical problem in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an illegal burning complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 4:12 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a trespasser in the 400 block of West Park Avenue at 5:25 p.m
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Ash at 7 p.m. Arrested was Timothy Anderson, 31, Watseka, for a violation of an order of protection. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he awaits a court appearance.
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 500 block of East Mulberry Street at 8:19 p.m. A juvenile backed into a parked car but the owner was not able to be located. The juvenile left his information on the damaged vehicle.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Mulberry at 11:23 p.m. A verbal warning was issued for illegal blue light.
Dec. 30 — Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of East Oak at 12:50 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a business in the 400 block of West Walnut at 1:02 a.m. in reference to a subject that grabbed a bottle of liquor and fled the store. Police located the subject behind a residence on North Kay a few minutes later. The bottle of liquor was returned and the store declined to press charges but the subject was given a trespass warning and told not to return.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 3:07 a.m. Cited was Deana Clawson, 54, Watseka, for having no valid driver’s license. She posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Elm at 4:35 a.m. in reference to an unwanted person. That subject was removed from the property.