COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jorge W. Dickenson, 29, Dec. 24. According to police reports Dickenson was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with possession of methamphetamine. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Dale T. West, 64, Watseka, turned himself into the Iroquois County Jail to begin a 10-week sentence for driving while license revoked Dec. 27.
CITY
Watseka
Dec. 30 — Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 100 block of West Cherry at 6:13 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at 10th and Walnut at 7:14 a.m. A verbal warning for a stop sign violation was given.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of North Veterans Parkway in reference to an abandoned vehicle at 10:21 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a business in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:27 a.m. in reference to an intoxicated subject harassing customers. He was removed from the property.
Watseka Police were out in the 600 block of South Fifth Street in reference to an ordinance violation at 10:45 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Ash at 1:40 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut at 3:58 p.m. A verbal warning was given for cell phone use while driving.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Sixth and Hickory at 4:11 p.m. A verbal warning was given for lane usage.
Watseka Police responded to the 500 block of East Walnut at 7:13 p.m. in reference to a possible intoxicated driver.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Sixth and Walnut at 11:48 p.m. Cited was Lisette Lopez, 20, Gilman, for speeding. She posted bond and was released.
Dec. 31 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 2:56 a.m. Arrested during the stop were Tyler Henady, 34, Milford, for possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of methamphetamine 1-5 grams, possession of a controlled substance (suspected Ecstasy). Arrested along with Henady was Haley Strong, 27, Martinton, for possession of methamphetamine 5-10 grams. Both were taken to the Iroquois County Jail where they are being held in lieu of bond.
Watseka Police responded to the 700 block of East Sycamore at 9:58 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up at a business in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:52 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of East Walnut for a parking dispute at 11:31 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North and Kay at 12:53 p.m. Cited was Ashley Hop, 25, Watseka, for having no valid driver’s license. She posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3 p.m. A verbal warning for speed was given.
Watseka Police responded to an accident in the 200 block of East Walnut Street at 4:07 p.m. According to police reports a 2018 Chevy van operated by Leslie Bury, St. Anne, was westbound on Walnut when she struck a 2008 Chevy Tahoe operated by Thomas Wall, Hopedale, that was stopped in traffic. No injuries or citations were reported.
Watseka Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Washington and Virginia at 10:04 p.m.
Jan. 1 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Lafayette and Market at 12:36 a.m. A verbal warning for speed was issued.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth and Cherry at 1:04 a.m. A verbal warning for lane usage was given.