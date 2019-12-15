Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Matthew W. Borden, 43, Melvin, charging him with two counts of first degree murder.
The warrant was issued as a result of homicide investigations Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, according to police reports. Police say throughout the two investigations, Borden was identified as a person of interest.
Deputies were called to a location southwest of Sheldon at approximately 7 a.m. Friday morning. A passerby had noticed an unresponsive female in a ditch. When deputies arrived they found Pamela Williams, 54, Martinton, deceased.
About 6 a.m. Saturday deputies were called to Milford Auto Parts for what was reported as a burglary call. When deputies arrived there they found Brian D. Musk, 50, Milford, deceased.
Autopsies have been completed on both victims, but results of those autopsies have not been released.
According to police reports, Borden is also wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation.
Bond was set at $2,000,000. As of this writing Borden is not in custody and police say that the investigations are ongoing.