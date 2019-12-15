The suspect in the Sheldon and Milford homicides has died after leading Colorado police on a high speed chase.
Iroquois County Sheriff's Police are reporting that Matthew W. Borden, 43, Melvin, died in the Sunday afternoon incident.
According to police report, Colorado State Police located Borden driving a stolen vehicle from Dexter, Iowa, on Colorado Highway 85 near Ault, Colorado.
Iroquois County police had issued a warrant for Borden's arrest, charging him with first degree murder in the Dec. 13 death of Pamela Williams, 54, Martinton, and Dec. 14 death of Brian D. Musk, 50, Milford.
According to police reports, Borden was killed after leading Colorado State Police on a high speed chase and crashing his vehicle and firing at officers.
Colorado State Police are working with Iroquois County Sheriff's Police and the U.S. Marshal's Office on the investigation.