CITY
Watseka
May 1 — Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of West North at 9:14 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 400 block of North Fourth at 12:06 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of North Chicago at 2:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:12 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of East Fanyo Court at 5:51 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Angela T. Barragree, 56, Watseka, was backing from a driving when she struck a parked vehicle belonging to Stuart B. West, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Cherry at 7:20 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of East Locust at 8:50 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 200 block of North Second at 10:17 p.m.
May 2 — Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 800 block of North Virginia at 2:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 8:04 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of East Walnut at 9:39 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Kay at 4:16 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 4:20 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of South Third at 4:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 400 block of North Brianna at 7:02 p.m.
May 3 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of North Jefferson at 1:51 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug activity in the 700 block of West Walnut at 4:57 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 100 block of East Creekside Court at 5:10 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug activity in the 50 block of North Fifth at 10:58 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of North Fourth at 11:44 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North Fifth at 1:13 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Oak at 5:30 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 7:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of North Second at 7:34 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:34 p.m.
May 4 — Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 4:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of West Walnut at 4:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 800 block of North Virginia at 5 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 5:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Oak at 6:05 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 400 block of West Walnut at 6:09 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a possible DUI in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 7:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of West North at 9:41 p.m.
May 5 — Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of East Locust at 2:39 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:31 a.m.
CITY
Paxton
Arrests: Paxton Police arrested Richard Cruse, 35, Thawville, at 6:02 p.m. April 27. According to police reports, there was a report of Cruse driving a 1995 GMC Safari minivan on an invalid driver’s license. Officers attempted to pull him over, but he fled the scene and was pursued to the Triangle Trailer Park in Ludlow. He was arrested for aggravated driving while license was revoked and aggravated attempt to flee or allude police. He was transported to the Ford County Jail and his vehicle was seized on city ordnance.