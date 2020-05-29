CITY
Watseka
May 26 — Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of East Fairman at 10:52 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 11:40 a.m.
Watseka Police cited Gregory A. Hazzard, 23, Watseka, in the 300 block of South Second at 1:01 p.m. Hazzard was cited for illegal squealing of tires. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 3L07 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report battery int he 500 block of Martin Avenue at 4:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle taken without permission in the 700 block of West Walnut at 10:07 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 10:18 p.m.
May 27 — Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of North Market at 2:47 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 8:47 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of West Oak at 9:49 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 40 block of West Walnut at 9:50 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 10:23 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Locust at 7:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 9:37 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 200 block of North Sixth at 9:38 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 10:29 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lane use.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of North Sixth at 10:30 p.m.
May 28 — Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Cherry at 12:37 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of North Sixth at 10:12 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of East Walnut at 11:30 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 600 block of North Market at 12:15 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Ash at 1:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:29 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut at 3:31 p.m. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:42 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance int he 400 block of East Cherry at 3:54 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 4:20 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of North Fifth at 4:46 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of North Sixth at 5:24 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of North Sixth at 6:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Walnut at 7:21 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of South Yount Avenue at 7:41 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Walnut at 10:25 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
May 29 — Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 400 block of East Cherry at 12:17 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of West Park at 12:43 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 5:29 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 200 block of West Park at 5:48 a.m.