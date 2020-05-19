CITY
Watseka
May 14 — Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 600 block of East Walnut at 6:27 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 10:39 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of North Sixth at 2:43 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Oak at 4:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 200 block of East Sheridan at 5:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 5:41 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 8:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 9:09 p.m.
May 15 — Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary int he 300 block of West Victory at 8:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 800 block of East Walnut at 2:54 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 3:23 p.m. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Walnut at 4:27 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of East Walnut at 5:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 800 block of East Franklin at 6:46 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 11:15 p.m
May 16 — Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of East Cherry at 10:02 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Fifth at 1:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 500 block of East Oak at 4:18 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a city ordinance violation in the 200 block of West North at 7:23 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Hickory at 9:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Sheridan at 10:57 p.m.
May 17 — Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 12:26 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of Kessinger Place at 11:32 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of East Fairman at 12:37 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 2:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 500 block of West Walnut at 8:38 p.m.
May 18 — Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 1:20 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 7:01 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Creekside Court at 11:36 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an unwanted person in the 400 block of East Ash at 1:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of South Fourth at 9:13 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Melissa A. Morefield, 31, Beaverville, in the 200 block of West Fairman at 10:23 p.m. Morefield was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, criminal trespass to state supported property and resisting a police officer. Morefield was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Eighth at 10:31 p.m.
May 19 — Watseka Police responded to a report of combative person in the 200 block of West Fairman at 1:04 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of North Fifth at 4:14 a.m.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:52 a.m.
Paxton
Arrests: Paxton Police arrested Christopher J. Muffitt, 26, Rantoul, and Skyla L. Baldwin, 20, Loda, at 9:50 a.m. May 18. According to police reports, officers made a traffic stop at the intersection of Center and Vermillion where it was found the vehicle to be stolen. Both were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.