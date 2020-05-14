CITY
Watseka
May 12 — Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 1100 block of North Jefferson at 8:35 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a report of a reckless driver in the 200 block of West North at 10:14 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 10:56 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 900 block of South Fourth at 12:08 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Second at 12:30 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 300 block of North Eighth at 1:49 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public service call in the 500 block of North Chicago at 2:30 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted in the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department in serving an order of protection in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:44 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of South Second at 7:11 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of East Sheridan at 8:10 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of North Fifth at 9:42 p.m.
May 13 — Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of North Fifth at 1:06 a.m.
Watseka Police investigated a reckless driver in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:51 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 10:59 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public service call in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:37 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 700 block of West Walnut at 6:51 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of North Second at 7:07 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 9:08 p.m.
May 14 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of North Wabash at 12:27 a.m. The driver was given a warning for manner of driving.