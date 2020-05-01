CITY
Watseka
April 28 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of West Walnut at 6:30 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of North Fifth at 6:13 p.m
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 8:31 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 9:30 p.m.
April 29 — Watseka Police responded to a report of harassment in the 400 block of North Kay at 2:38 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 700 block of East Sycamore at 10:59 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 100 block of East Sheridan at 3:19 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child custody matter in the 300 block of East Elm at 5:51 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of North Jefferson at 7:46 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 8:12 p.m.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident int he 300 block of East Walnut at 10:52 a.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Wayne D. Knapp, 89, Watseka, was backing out of a parking lot when he struck a vehicle driven by Samantha J. Long, 30, Watseka, who was waiting on a traffic light. Damage was estimated at less than $1,500. No injuries were reported an no citations were issued.
April 30 — Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of North Fifth at 7:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 9:03 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of North Chicago at 9:19 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 300 block of North Fourth at 9:46 p.m.