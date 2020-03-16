CITY
Watseka
March 12 — Watseka Police arrested Patrick W. Nutter, 35, Watseka, at 3:11 p.m. in the 600 block of East Grant. According to police reports, Nutter was charged with driving while his license was suspended and Nutter was also wanted on a McLean County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Nutter was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of East Walnut at 3:54 p.m. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Mary L. Langellier, 61, Milford, was pulling out of a driveway and did not see a vehicle driven by Shirley K. Goldsberry, 68, Donovan, causing the Langellier vehicle to strike the Goldsberry vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police arrested Mason T. English, 19, Hoopeston, at 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West Washington. He was charged with criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. English was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Brianna Drive at 9:28 a.m The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Elm at 11:02 a.m. The driver was given a warning for cell phone use.
March 13 — Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Ash at 12:36 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of East North at 5:14 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of West Ash at 9:30 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 800 block of North Virginia at 10:46 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 10:56 p.m.
March 14 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of East Hickory at 12:33 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Walnut at 12:33 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 12:26 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Clarence at 3:52 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 9:22 p.m. The driver was given a warning for manner of driving.
March 15 — Watseka Police responded to a battery in the 100 block of West Walnut at 12:57 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a possible DUI in the 1000 block of West Lafayette at 3:09 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 8:08 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 700 block of East Oak at 12:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 100 block of East Jefferson at 5:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of East Oak at 5:43 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Oak at 11:34 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.