CITY
Watseka
March 2 — Watseka Police responded to a complaint of criminal damage to property at 7:52 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of East Ash at 11:55 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 1:24 p.m. A verbal warning was given for improper passing.
Watseka Police responded to a battery complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:02 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ninth and Porter Avenue at 3:17 p.m. A verbal warning was given for improper overtaking on the right an cell phone use.
Watseka Police responded to a theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:35 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 4:27 p.m. No action was taken.
Watseka Police responded to a possible phone scam in the 300 block of West Hickory at 5:45 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted a motorist on Tenth Street at 9:09 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a suicidal subject in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 11:18 p.m.
March 3 — Watseka Police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 1:22 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Brianna at 2:58 a.m. A verbal warning was given for improper lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary in progress in the Creekside Court Trailer Park at 11:16 a.m. Arrested was Brittany Walwer, 32, Hoopeston, for criminal trespass to a residence and possession of stolen property. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up in the 300 block of West Walnut at 12:50 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Third and North Street at 3:10 p.m. No disposition was given.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of East Walnut in reference to a fight in progress at 4:59 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of North Third Street at 5:34 p.m.
Watseka Police located a suspicious vehicle in Lake View Park at 7:03 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7:15 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Jefferson near Pleasant at 8:20 p.m. A verbal warning for expired registration was given.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 8:46 p.m. A verbal warning for stop sign violation was given.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second and Washington at 11:01 p.m. No action was taken.
Watseka Police located an open garage door in the alleyway south of Oak Street at 11:05 p.m. The owner was notified.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of West Mulberry in reference to a domestic dispute at 11:29 p.m. The parties separated for the night.