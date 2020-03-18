CITY
Watseka
March 16 — Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Fairman at 6:55 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 700 block of East Oak at 11:20 a.m.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department in serving an order of protection in the 500 block of North Third at 11:34 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:01 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Walnut at 12:56 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 300 block of North Seventh at 3:27 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 400 block of West Walnut at 3:53 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needle found in the 500 block of West Walnut at 4:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 1000 block West Smith at 5:47 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 8:47 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of West Oak at 9:45 p.m.
March 17 — Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of West Washington at 1:21 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 8:40 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of North Second at 8:58 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Walnut at 3:25 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needle found in the 100 block of West North at 3:29 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a hypodermic needle found in the 900 block of South Fourth at 5:37 p.m.
Watseka Police assisted the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department at the Iroquois County Jail to help with an inmate at 5:42 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 600 block of West Washington at 7:44 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of North Fourth at 7:52 p.m
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 200 block of East Sheridan at 8:23 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 200 block of East Fairman at 8:39 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Oak at 10:56 p.m.
March 18 — Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:29 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Hickory at 1:08 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 4:31 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 5:33 a.m.