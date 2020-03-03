COUNTY
Arrests: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Gary G. Murphy, 59, Chicago, March 1. According to police reports, Murphy was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He would be transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he would post the required bond.
Accidents: Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in rural Clifton Feb. 28. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Miya M. Siflies, 18, was traveling north on Old Route 45 when the vehicle in front of her began slowing down to turn off the roadway. Silfies failed to slow down striking the vehicle in front of her driven by Lisa D. Lemenager. More than $1,500 was sustained, no citations or injuries were reported.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in Onarga March 1. According to police reports, a vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by Christopher M. Morr, 19, Mackinaw, was exiting the Casey’s parking lot in Onarga when he struck a parked car with his trailer. More than $1,500 in damage was sustained. No citations or injuries were reported.