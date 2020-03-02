CITY
Watseka
Feb. 28 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Eighth at 8:46 a.m. The driver was given a warning for manner of driving.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Walnut at 9:22 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:07 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Kay at 4:48 p.m. The driver was given a warning for failure to signal.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:42 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 8:51 p.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 400 block of North Fifth at 11:30 p.m.
Feb. 29 — Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 12:01 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of violation of order of protection in the 700 block of East Locust at 8:28 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 300 block of North Market at 9 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:01 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:23 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 500 block of East Grant at 11:41 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an attempted burglary in the 300 block of West Walnut at 3:48 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of West Walnut at 6:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic in the 600 block of South Second at 7:27 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of South Second at 8:07 p.m. The driver was given a warning for equipment.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 100 block of East Walnut at 9:13 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight call in the 100 block of East Ash at 9:17 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Hickory at 9:21 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 10:39 p.m. The driver was warned about trespassing.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:23 p.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 11:35 p.m. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
March 1 — Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Cherry at 12:08 a.m. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Park at 12:15 a.m. The driver was given a warning for cell phone use.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 11:20 a.m. The driver was given a warning for cell phone use.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 400 block of South Fourth at 2:23 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 9:52 p.m.
Watseka Police cited Tyson H. Gass, 42, Kentland, Indiana, in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:33 p.m. Gass was cited for improper lighting and posted bond and was released.
March 2 — Watseka Police responded to a report of a group of suspicious subjects in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 3:04 a.m.